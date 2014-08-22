Campaign Propaganda: Scott Brown Screens Fox Documentary For Voters

Fox News has engaged in an all-out effort to elect its former network contributor to the Senate from the Granite State. That has included airing the August 8 Live Free or Die special anchored by Bret Baier. The documentary was tailor-made for Brown's campaign, touting the upcoming election while raising concerns about the Affordable Care Act.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party criticized the "faux documentary" as "a blatant attempt to prop up their former employee's campaign, full of half-truths and misleading rhetoric." Even one of Brown's Republican primary opponents, former Sen. Bob Smith, has criticized Fox's pro-Scott Brown coverage as "shoddy" and "not fair and balanced."