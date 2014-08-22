Newsvine

Fox News Contributor Says Ferguson Residents Hate Whites And Are Psychologically Suspect

Seeded by McSpocky
Seeded on Thu Aug 21, 2014 11:16 PM
In an article written for FoxNews.com, Fox News contributor, and member of the network’s so-called Medical A-Team, Dr. Keith Ablow stated that the psychology of the residents of Ferguson is suspect because the population “presumes the moral depravity of whites.” He also seemed to go out of his way to justify the actions of Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, who shot 18-year-old Mike Brown at least six times on August 9th.

