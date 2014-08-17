Fox News Edits Video of The President To Blame Obama For Violence In Ferguson

At the beginning of a Fox and Friends segment, Fox News fired up their editing machine created a false Obama quote that they used to blame the president for the violence in Ferguson.

~ ~ ~

At Fox News, the violence and unrest have nothing to do with the fact that a police officer shot an unarmed African-American teen. According to Fox News, Obama is the real reason for the situation in Ferguson. In reality, all Fox is doing is spreading the Republican propaganda that race had nothing to do with the death of Michael Brown.