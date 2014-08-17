Newsvine

Koch-Backed Veterans Group Enters Congressional Campaigns

How much do the Koch brothers want to increase the value of their holdings in the U.S. Congress? 

The latest weakness David and Charles Koch’s operation perceives in the most highly contested congressional races – where they have already spent millions of dollars on negative advertising – regards the Veterans’ Administration.  They are now changing tactics to tug on the patriotic  sleeve of low information voters (much more of the population than you might think) to launch a new wave of negative attacks – using a scandal that goes back to many years of underfunding by Congress, as well as the lack of planning by the Rumsfeld led Defense Department for the influx of veterans from the Cheney-Rumsfeld-Bush wars in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iraq.

(By the way, did you know that Donald Rumsfeld was a member of ALEC?)

