Sickening Live Tweets from Neighbor Who Witnessed Murder of Michael Brown

For anyone trying to convince others that racism still exists here in America, police in Ferguson, Missouri are the toxic gift that never stops giving.

This time, the dubious gift is a series of live, real-time tweets from a neighbor who witnessed Michael Brown’s summary execution – and who saw the entire aftermath from the window of his apartment from just a few hundred feet away.

Once again, we are flabbergasted. Bruh’s Twitter feed reveals first-hand accounts of Ferguson police murdering Michael Brown, shooting him in the back twice as he ran away, and then pumping eight more bullets into him when he turned and faced them — all for the alleged shoplifting of a pack of cigarellos.

Furthermore, these eyewitness accounts — along with a police report revealed by Anonymous – cast doubts on whether Brown had even robbed the store.