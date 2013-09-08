Newsvine

McSpocky

 

About FOX News leaves people LESS informed than people who watch NO NEWS at all!! Articles: 405 Seeds: 5408 Comments: 45988 Since: Apr 2010

The Stupid Burns: Fox News SHOCKED That State Health Care Programs Aren't Called "ObamaCare":

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by McSpocky View Original Article:
Seeded on Sun Sep 8, 2013 5:26 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Ever since Barack Obama was elected President, Fox News has endeavored to sabotage his administration with insults and brazenly dishonest characterizations of his policies. They have referred to him as lazy, ignorant, and ineffectual, while simultaneously portraying him as a persistent, evil, genius, working hard and successfully at destroying the country.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor