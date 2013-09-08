Ever since Barack Obama was elected President, Fox News has endeavored to sabotage his administration with insults and brazenly dishonest characterizations of his policies. They have referred to him as lazy, ignorant, and ineffectual, while simultaneously portraying him as a persistent, evil, genius, working hard and successfully at destroying the country.
The Stupid Burns: Fox News SHOCKED That State Health Care Programs Aren't Called "ObamaCare":
Seeded on Sun Sep 8, 2013 5:26 PM
