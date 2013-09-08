Richard Fowler tells it like it is and calls Senator Rand Paul a ” Tea Party maniac” on the air during a discussion about voter suppression. What would be his reason for saying this, you might ask? Well, the pathological racist Rand Paul decided to say that there is no evidence that blacks are being prevented from voting when he was speaking at a Tea Party gathering in Louisville, Kentucky.
Watch Richard Fowler Call Rand Paul A Tea Party Maniac!
Seeded on Sun Sep 8, 2013 4:42 PM
