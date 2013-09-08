Newsvine

McSpocky

 

About FOX News leaves people LESS informed than people who watch NO NEWS at all!! Articles: 405 Seeds: 5408 Comments: 45988 Since: Apr 2010

PROOF That Lies and Conspiracy Theories Make Up Most Pro-Life Propaganda (Video)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by McSpocky View Original Article:
Seeded on Sun Sep 8, 2013 3:27 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

It’s also led to the development of one of the most bizarrely infectious conspiracy theories that has yet been seen within the pro-life movement and certain elements of the religious right — the claim that Planned Parenthood is carrying on an unspoken agenda of Margaret Sanger by setting up abortion clinics in poor neighborhoods, targeting the children of African Americans.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor