It’s also led to the development of one of the most bizarrely infectious conspiracy theories that has yet been seen within the pro-life movement and certain elements of the religious right — the claim that Planned Parenthood is carrying on an unspoken agenda of Margaret Sanger by setting up abortion clinics in poor neighborhoods, targeting the children of African Americans.
PROOF That Lies and Conspiracy Theories Make Up Most Pro-Life Propaganda (Video)
Seeded on Sun Sep 8, 2013 3:27 PM
