Shoot The N**ger' Writes Ex-Cop About Obama, Secret Service Pays a Visit

Actually (below that faintly written “To Mom” in the upper-left hand corner) is David Marsters, about 10 years before he became a police officer in Massachusetts. That was also about 30-odd years before he retired, and 45 years before he posted this on his Facebook page, above a picture of President Obama:
“Shoot the N***r.”
