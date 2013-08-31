BREAKING: The First Major Change in U.S. Policy Towards Marijuana in Decades!

Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em…if you’re a resident of legal adult age in Washington or Colorado. In what can only be described as an astonishing break from the status quo, President Barack Obama and his Attorney General Eric Holder have announced that they have no intention of filing lawsuits to block either state’s recently passed recreational marijuana laws. This is not small news, this is not news that would be second-tier information any other day. This is the tacit approval of recreational marijuana use under similar guidelines to alcohol.