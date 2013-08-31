Arkansas GOP Official Who Wants Guns In Schools Accidentally Shoots Teacher!

There’s going to come a point in this country when satire is no longer effective. That point my be rapidly approaching, because you really can’t make this stuff up if you try. State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson (R) in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre did what any sensible, sensitive law maker would do and wrote legislation allowing and encouraging guns in schools. Hutchinson’s brilliant idea is that in a chaotic and nightmarish situation having more people with guns and without badges is the best way to end that nightmare quickly.

While attending an “active shooter” safety drill to learn more about putting guns in schools, Hutchinson put himself and firearms in the headlines, but probably not the way he wanted to. During the safety drill, Hutchinson discharged his gun and shot one of the instructors.