Newsvine

McSpocky

 

About FOX News leaves people LESS informed than people who watch NO NEWS at all!! Articles: 405 Seeds: 5408 Comments: 45988 Since: Apr 2010

Thanks, GOP Obstructionists! Almost 20% Of Scientists Considering Ditching The U.S.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by McSpocky View Original Article:
Seeded on Sat Aug 31, 2013 5:14 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Does it seem especially ironic and sad that at a time when we’re already falling behind in green energy production and a whole host of other scientific endeavors, at a time when we don’t even have our own space shuttle program anymore…that we’re going to start seeing fewer scientists around? Watch this video below for more detail.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor