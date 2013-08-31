Newsvine

Watch Arkansas Lawmaker Openly Admit He Serves Only God, Not Constituents

Seeded on Sat Aug 31, 2013 4:52 AM
Earlier this month at a banquet hosted by Janet Porter for a group that calls itself “Faith 2 Action” and was attended by such responsible citizens as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the couple has 19 kids and intends to keep pumping them out for as long as they are physically able (overpopulation be damned!), Arkansas State Senator Jason Rapert spoke, proudly telling the attendees that he cares more about what God thinks than the people who voted him into office.

