Top 10 Food Label Tricks to Avoid in 2012

A growing array of products from bread to potato chips proudly proclaim themselves to be "multigrain." While this may appear to be a synonym for "whole grain" or "whole wheat" -- which is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes and digestive problems -- it's not. It simply means the food is made from several grains, which may be whole or refined. Labels such as "12 grain" and "made with" whole wheat can be equally deceptive. To make sure the food is rich in whole grains, check the ingredients. The first one listed should contain the word "whole."