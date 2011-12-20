Newsvine

McSpocky

 

About FOX News leaves people LESS informed than people who watch NO NEWS at all!! Articles: 405 Seeds: 5394 Comments: 45988 Since: Apr 2010

Tar Sands Pipelines Safety Risks (Keystone XL tar sands pipeline)

Current Status: Published/No Action (12)
Seeded by McSpocky View Original Article:
Seeded on Tue Dec 20, 2011 6:56 PM
Discuss:

Tar sands crude oil pipeline companies may be putting America's public safety at risk. Increasingly, pipelines transporting tar sands crude oil into the United States are carrying diluted bitumen or "DilBit" -- a highly corrosive, acidic, and potentially unstable blend of thick raw bitumen and volatile natural gas liquid condensate -- raising risks of spills and damage to communities along their paths. The impacts of tar sands production are well known. Tar sands extraction in Canada destroys Boreal forests and wetlands, causes high levels of greenhouse gas pollution, and leaves behind immense lakes of toxic waste. Less well understood, however, is the increased risk and potential harm that can be caused by transporting the raw form of tar sands oil (bitumen) through pipelines to refineries in the United States.

Related: Also see Fact Check: Keystone XL Would Ship Foreign Oil To Foreign Lands

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor