Easter - Its Origins and Meanings

Seeded by McSpocky View Original Article: religioustolerance.org
Seeded on Fri Apr 22, 2011 9:20 AM
Modern-day Easter is derived from two ancient traditions: one Judeo-Christian and the other Pagan. Both Christians and Pagans have celebrated death and resurrection themes following the Spring Equinox for millennia. Most religious historians believe that many elements of the Christian observance of Easter were derived from earlier Pagan celebrations.

